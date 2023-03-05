Watch CBS News
Police probe fatal shooting of man in his 20s near Koreatown

Authorities Sunday were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for killing a man near the outskirts of Koreatown.

The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South Orchard Avenue. There, officers arrived and located a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. 

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was believed to be in his 20s. His name has not been released pending notification of his loved ones. 

Police said the suspect, believed to be a man, fled in a light-colored car. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 1:03 PM

