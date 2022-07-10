Watch CBS News
Police: non-lethal means attempted prior to deadly officer-involved shooting in Long Beach

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach. 

The shooting unfolded Saturday morning on E. 17th Street between MLK Jr. Boulevard and Orange. Images from video captured the suspect sitting on a roof with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. 

Police say they tried to de-escalate the situation, using less lethal means with projectiles, but the suspect failed to comply with commands. 

Police say after the suspect pointed a gun at officers, they opened fire. The suspect died on the roof. No officers were hurt. 

Police say they did recover a gun from the roof. Authorities said they were initially called to the scene following a call of a dispute inside a vehicle. They say they later found the man had allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and tried to carjack a victim before officers arrived. 

