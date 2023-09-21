Watch CBS News
Police looking for Boyle Heights restaurant burglars

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for multiple suspects who burglarized a restaurant in Boyle Heights Wednesday. 

The incident happened around 4:49 a.m. at the El 7 Mares Restaurant in the 2700 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue. According to LAPD, at least two burglars entered the business, took currency, and fled. The exact amount or type of currency was not made public by officers. 

When officers arrived at the scene the burglars were gone. No arrests have been made. No suspect information has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

September 20, 2023

