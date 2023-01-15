Watch CBS News
Local News

Police look for 2 suspects who reportedly fired shots in Baldwin Hills Macy's

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department was looking for two men who reportedly fired shots at a Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and then drove off. 

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the plaza on Crenshaw Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Baldwin Hills. There were no reports of injuries. 

The suspects are described as two Black men, one was 6 ft. 160 pounds in his early 20's in a Black Champion sweater. The other suspect was 6 ft. 120 pounds, wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt. He had a pistol, witnesses said. 

The two men were last seen driving southbound on Marlton Avenue in a silver 4-door Lexus. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 1:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.