Police look for 2 suspects who reportedly fired shots in Baldwin Hills Macy's

The Los Angeles Police Department was looking for two men who reportedly fired shots at a Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and then drove off.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the plaza on Crenshaw Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Baldwin Hills. There were no reports of injuries.

The suspects are described as two Black men, one was 6 ft. 160 pounds in his early 20's in a Black Champion sweater. The other suspect was 6 ft. 120 pounds, wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt. He had a pistol, witnesses said.

The two men were last seen driving southbound on Marlton Avenue in a silver 4-door Lexus. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD.