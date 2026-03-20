Police kill man accused of stabbing woman to death in Corona apartment

Corona Police shot and killed a man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside an apartment Thurday morning.

The deadly shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 600 block of Stoneybrook Drive, according to the Corona Police Department. Officers said they were called to the area for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, police encountered the suspect holding a knife. Corona PD said officers shot and killed the suspect shortly after.

It's unclear what led to the deadly shooting.

When officers found the woman, they said she had suffered multiple stab wounds. First responders attempted to treat her wounds before paramedics took her to a nearby hospital, where medical staff pronounced her dead.

Corona PD has not released the identities of the suspect or victim, pending notification of their next of kin.

The department's Investigative Services Division, Riverside County's Force Investigations Detail and the District Attorney's office are investigating the deadly stabbing and police shooting.

Investigators urged anyone with information to contact Detective Brandon Walker at Brandon.Walker@CoronaCa.Gov or (951) 739-4869.