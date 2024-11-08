Watch CBS News
Police investigation of car-to-car shooting snarls 210 Freeway traffic for morning commuters

By Julie Sharp

A police investigation of a Thursday night car-to-car shooting left traffic snarled for early Friday morning commuters on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga.

San Bernardino police witnessed a car-to-car shooting, which led to a pursuit on the 210 Freeway Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

The pursuit ended on the westbound 210 Freeway at Day Creek Boulevard. The exact location of where the shooting was witnessed is not yet clear. Two suspects are in custody, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway from the 15 Freeway to Milliken Avenue were closed overnight until about 6:30 a.m. Friday, when police concluded their investigation.

