Authorities investigating string of overnight burglaries in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating at least three separate burglaries that are reported to have occurred overnight in Long Beach.

All three of the incidents, two burglaries and one attempted burglary, are said to have occurred within a nearly two hour time frame, according to Long Beach Police Department.

The first incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. on El Jardin Street, where a woman called police after someone saw three men in her backyard. They fled before police arrived to the home.

Nearly an hour and a half later, at 9:40 p.m., police were again called, this time to El Parque Street, where a burglary had occurred within the last 30 or so minutes. According to police, the suspects smashed the home's sliding glass door and stole jewelry before fleeing.

Then, just about 10 minutes later at 9:50 p.m., another burglary was reported on Country Club Drive, where suspects are believed to have pried a home's door open, again stealing jewelry and fleeing from the area.

Residents in the area detailed that this isn't the first time this has happened before, and they don't expect things to change anytime soon.

"Every time I leave my house, I think someone else will be there before I get back," said Brenda Leymaser, a neighbor, pointing out several homes on her street that have been burglarized in recent months. "This is just a reality in Long Beach."

"It might be more organized now, because there aren't really any repercussions for these perpetrators that are taking jewelry and things like that," said Christopher Vella, another man who lives nearby.

In an effort to combat repeat incidents such as this, officers are working with a special burglary detail to investigate the string of burglaries, as well as increasing their presence Saturday evening with high visibility patrols in the area.

As the investigation continued, officers are working to confirm whether any of the burglaries are related.

Residents were reminded to call 911 for emergencies and (562) 435-6711 to report suspicious activity at their home or in their neighborhood.