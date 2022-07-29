Police investigating possible homicide after man dies in Long Beach

Police were investigating a possible homicide after a man died from unspecified injuries in Long Beach early Friday.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue around 12:28 a.m. to assist the fire department with an injured person.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with injuries to his upper body.

LBPD said fire department personnel rendered aid, but the subject succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a possible homicide but there was no suspect information immediately available.