Police investigating possible homicide after man dies in Long Beach
Police were investigating a possible homicide after a man died from unspecified injuries in Long Beach early Friday.
Officers from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue around 12:28 a.m. to assist the fire department with an injured person.
Upon their arrival, officers found a man with injuries to his upper body.
LBPD said fire department personnel rendered aid, but the subject succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a possible homicide but there was no suspect information immediately available.
