Police investigating deadly shooting in Boyle Heights

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Boyle Heights Tuesday morning.

boyle-heights-shooting.png

Police responded to the 3400 block of Emery Street after reports of gunshots were heard in the area around 4:30 a.m.

A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Authorities said they do not have any information on a possible suspect and it is unknown if the shooting is gang related.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 7:39 AM

