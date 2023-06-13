Police investigating deadly shooting in Boyle Heights
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Boyle Heights Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the 3400 block of Emery Street after reports of gunshots were heard in the area around 4:30 a.m.
A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Authorities said they do not have any information on a possible suspect and it is unknown if the shooting is gang related.
