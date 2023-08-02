Police investigating deadly car-to-car shooting in Costa Mesa

One person was killed and another was hospitalized in a car-to-car shooting in Costa Mesa Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol's Santa Ana office received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. regarding a freeway shooting near the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and the southbound Orange (57) Freeway.

The victims shot drove to Costa Mesa where the police found them in the 1900 block of Church Street and Walnut Street. They were found in a white vehicle with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead the scene and the second victim was take to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another car was struck by gunfire in Diamond Bar, but no one was injured.

No suspects are in custody as authorities continue to investigate the scene. Witnesses said the suspect was possibly in a black SUV.

The California Highway Patrol closed the transition road from the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and the southbound Orange (57) Freeway near Diamond Bar to investigate the shooting.

