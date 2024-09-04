Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate West Los Angels car-to-car shooting

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

LAPD officers respond to a West Los Angeles car-to-car shooting
LAPD officers respond to a West Los Angeles car-to-car shooting 01:16

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a car-to-car shooting that happened just after noon Wednesday on the 405 Freeway. 

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:04 p.m. at the southbound 405 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard. 

The suspect was last seen on the southbound 405 in a brown 2005 Honda Accord, according to police. The victim drove off after a police investigation concluded. No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.