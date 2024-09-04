Police investigate West Los Angels car-to-car shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a car-to-car shooting that happened just after noon Wednesday on the 405 Freeway.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:04 p.m. at the southbound 405 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard.

The suspect was last seen on the southbound 405 in a brown 2005 Honda Accord, according to police. The victim drove off after a police investigation concluded. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.