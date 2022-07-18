Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Huntington Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 18 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 18 AM Edition) 02:02

A death investigation was underway in Huntington Beach after a woman's body was discovered in a residence under "suspicious circumstances."

The woman's body was located at around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at a house in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue. 

As Huntington Beach Police Department officers investigated the incident, they detained at least one person for questioning. 

Neither the victim nor the person detained's identities were revealed due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and notification of next of kin. 

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the HBPD at (714) 375-5066.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 9:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.