Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Huntington Beach

A death investigation was underway in Huntington Beach after a woman's body was discovered in a residence under "suspicious circumstances."

The woman's body was located at around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at a house in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue.

As Huntington Beach Police Department officers investigated the incident, they detained at least one person for questioning.

Neither the victim nor the person detained's identities were revealed due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the HBPD at (714) 375-5066.