Police investigate South Los Angeles "shoot-out style" death

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
/ KCAL News

One person is dead and another injured after what police say was a "shoot-out style" shooting early Friday morning as a group of people were gathered on a South Los Angeles street.

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for a suspect or suspects following the 2:40 a.m. incident at 74th and Main streets. Shell casings litter the street as investigators canvass the neighborhood looking for evidence.

Police say about 30 people were on the street, believed to possibly be gathered for a memorial, when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

Two men were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and one died, while the other is in stable condition. Police believe the incident may be gang-related. 

south-la-shooting.jpg
Police investigate a deadly South Los Angeles early morning shooting, leaving one person dead and another injured. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

