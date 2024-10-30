Police investigate 2 separate same-day Los Angeles shooting deaths, linked to 1 person of interest

Police investigate two separate Los Angeles shooting deaths after suspect admits to one of them

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are trying to piece together two separate fatal shooting incidents after a man in his 50s walked into a police station Tuesday night saying that there was a dead woman in her car in Koreatown.

Officers responded to the man's information around 10:24 p.m. and when they arrived in the area of Berendo and 8th streets, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in a car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police were investigating this incident, the man at the station admitted to a Mid-Wilshire shooting death earlier in the day.

A man in his 40s riding an e-bike in the 900 block of S. Victoria Avenue around 4:15 p.m. was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Police believe the shooting was motivated by road rage, although circumstances surrounding it are still unclear. Investigators said the suspect walked up to the victim and shot him about five times and walked off.

The suspect of the shooting was described as a man in his 50s with a beard, wearing an orange jacket who fled in a dark blue or dark purple sedan. The man at the 77th Police Station admitted to this shooting.

It is still not known if the dead woman at the Koreatown location, about two miles away from the Mid-Wilshire shooting, was shot there or if the incident happened somewhere else.

It is also not known if the suspect has any connection to the woman. Police are asking the public for any information in the incidents.