Deadly shooting under investigation in Mid-Wilshire

By Dean Fioresi

One person is dead after a shooting in Mid-Wilshire on Tuesday.

It happened in the 900 block of S. Victoria Avenue at around 4:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at the time, but officers say that the suspect, only described as a man in his 50s with a beard that was wearing an orange jacket, fled from the area in a dark blue or dark purple sedan. 

There was no information available on the victim. 

With SkyCal over the scene, it appeared that they were wearing work gloves and an orange work vest. 

No further information was provided. 

