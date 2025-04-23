Police investigate 2 San Fernando Valley smoke shop burglaries with similar circumstances

A pair of San Fernando Valley smoke shop burglaries that happened within an hour of each other Wednesday morning have police wondering if they are connected.

Around 4:08 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a Sherman Oaks business near the 12900 block of Magnolia Boulevard. A car smashed through the glass front of a smoke shop for the suspects to gain entry. Police said they believe the car was possibly stolen.

At least four suspects wearing dark clothing went into the business and stole items. It is not known exactly what was stolen, or the dollar amount of stolen goods.

Just under an hour later, around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a Granada Hills commercial burglary near the 16200 block of Devonshire Street and found an abandoned car that had crashed into a smoke shop.

Police said they are looking for at least four suspects that fled the scene. It is not yet known what was stolen, or this incident was related to the Sherman Oaks burglary.

Police are investigating two early morning smoke shop burglaries, where separate cars were used to smash through the businesses to gain entry. KCAL News