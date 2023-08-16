Police investigate 2 people found dead in Westlake area
Police are investigating two bodies found Wednesday morning in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.
The bodies were discovered about 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Second Street, in an outdoor area at the end of a cul-de-sac near the Toluca stairs.
Paramedics were sent to the location on a report of a "medical emergency," Preliminary information is that one of those dead is a roughly 30-year-old man. The Identity of the other person is not known.
No other patients were treated at the scene, and detectives continue to investigate.
