Police investigate 2 people found dead in Westlake area

Police are investigating two bodies found Wednesday morning in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

The bodies were discovered about 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Second Street, in an outdoor area at the end of a cul-de-sac near the Toluca stairs.

Paramedics were sent to the location on a report of a "medical emergency," Preliminary information is that one of those dead is a roughly 30-year-old man. The Identity of the other person is not known.

No other patients were treated at the scene, and detectives continue to investigate.