Pursuit suspect arrested after lengthy chase in San Fernando Valley

A lengthy pursuit with a suspect wanted for driving aggressively came to a sudden end in Sun Valley on Sunday.

The crash ended at around 9:45 p.m., when the driver slammed into the rear of another uninvolved vehicle and careened into a wall off the side of the 170 Freeway near the Roscoe Boulevard on-ramp.

San Fernando Police Department began the chase, but it was taken over by California Highway Patrol once the suspect began to flee via freeways.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect could be seen as he exited the car and began to grab things from inside of the car. A Sun Valley Police Department officer deployed a K-9 to assist with the arrest.

For about 10 minutes after the police swarmed the suspect, he remained lying in the road with his hands cuffed in front of him as they waited for paramedics to arrive, when they placed him on a gurney and into the back of an ambulance.

As the pursuit continued, with the suspect driving extremely slow along the freeway, police are said to have used the K-9 once before, though he drove away. He could also been seen throwing various items out of the car as the continued to lead officers.

The vehicle that the suspect was driving sustained considerable damage in the crash, and the front bumper was seen hanging onto the road and all of the airbags had been deployed.

It was unclear if the other driver was injured in the crash.

Traffic in the area was expected to be backed up until the investigation concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.