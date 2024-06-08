Police in pursuit of mini biker in South LA

Police are in pursuit of a mini biker in South Los Angeles.

Circumstances leading up to the chase remain unclear, but a large amount of patrol cars could be seen chasing the biker as he fled through the streets of Southeast LA at around 9:30 p.m.

SkyCal was overhead when one officer used their patrol car to ram the biker, causing him to crash.

The suspect attempted to run but was quickly overcome by officers and taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.