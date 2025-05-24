Pursuit suspect arrested after fleeing into Lake Balboa bar

Los Angeles police are in pursuit of a potentially armed driver in the San Fernando Valley.

It's unclear where the chase began, but LAPD said that the suspect is allegedly armed with a gun.

At times during the pursuit, the car could be seen driving at speeds up to 90 miles per hour on surface streets and even using the parking lot of a gas station to try and avoid officers.

At around 10:15 p.m., the suspect drove onto the 405 Freeway while driving at least 100 mph. They exited several minutes later in Van Nuys, where they continued to speed and drive erratically.

Eventually, the suspect jumped out of their vehicle in Lake Balboa and ran on foot into a strip mall where there was a bar, a smoke shop and a comic book store. After several minutes police walked out of the bar with the man in handcuffs.

It's unclear what he will be charged for.