Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after pursuit, foot chase

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was arrested after a pursuit spanning from Orange County to South Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

The chase was started by Santa Ana Police Department for unknown reasons. 

Officers followed the suspect until he pulled over in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area near California Avenue and Tweedy Boulevard. 

The suspect jumped out of the car and ran on foot, prompting a foot chase that involved a K9 unit. 

After a few minutes, officers were finally able to locate the suspect, who evaded their tackle attempts several times before they were finally able to catch him. 

SkyCal was overhead as he was placed into handcuffs and into the back of a police car. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 9:38 PM PDT

