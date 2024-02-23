Watch CBS News
Stolen vehicle leads police on pursuit near Disneyland

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A California Highway Patrol pursuit took officers around Orange County before ending at a hotel near Disneyland Friday night. 

Police started chasing the suspects after spotting them in a stolen car around Westminster. They mostly stayed on the freeway for most of the pursuit but exited near Disneyland. 

They sped through red lights and cut through traffic before reaching Candy Cane Inn, which is next to Disney California Adventure Park. Two people jumped out of the car next to the hotel's lobby. 

Officers quickly apprehended both of them. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 9:08 PM PST

