Stolen vehicle leads police on pursuit near Disneyland

A California Highway Patrol pursuit took officers around Orange County before ending at a hotel near Disneyland Friday night.

Police started chasing the suspects after spotting them in a stolen car around Westminster. They mostly stayed on the freeway for most of the pursuit but exited near Disneyland.

They sped through red lights and cut through traffic before reaching Candy Cane Inn, which is next to Disney California Adventure Park. Two people jumped out of the car next to the hotel's lobby.

Officers quickly apprehended both of them.