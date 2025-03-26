Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect runs onto Santa Monica Pier after allegedly stealing work van

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
A pursuit suspect ran onto the Santa Monica Pier after leading Simi Valley police on a cross-county chase. 

The Simi Valley Police Department started chasing the stolen work van in Ventura County and into LA County. During the high-speed freeway pursuit, the driver routinely reached speeds above 80 mph while trying to weave past rush hour traffic between the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles. 

The suspect continued to cut through traffic dangerously by ignoring red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road several times after exiting the freeway. The pursuit continued into Santa Monica, passing by the Third Street Promenade. 

While on Ocean Avenue, the suspect crashed into another driver and continued to flee police despite slamming against a nearby wall. 

After circling around the city, the suspect ditched the work van and tried to run away from officers near the Third Street Promenade and the Santa Monica Pier. 

Officers quickly caught up to the suspect, and he surrendered right at the pier's entrance while inexplicably smiling. 

