Speeding pickup leads police on pursuit through Los Angeles County

Police are in pursuit of a speeding pickup truck that fled officers from the West Covina Police Department.

However, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit after the driver entered the surrounding freeways.

The high-speed pursuit continued through downtown Los Angeles, where the driver drove down the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic several times. The driver also turned off the headlights while inexplicably turning around in circles near 8th Street and Grand Avenue.