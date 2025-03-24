Watch CBS News
Speeding pickup leads police on pursuit through Los Angeles County

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

Police are in pursuit of a speeding pickup truck that fled officers from the West Covina Police Department.

However, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit after the driver entered the surrounding freeways. 

The high-speed pursuit continued through downtown Los Angeles, where the driver drove down the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic several times. The driver also turned off the headlights while inexplicably turning around in circles near 8th Street and Grand Avenue. 

