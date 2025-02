Los Angeles braces for potential flooding from rainstorm mid-week

Pursuit crash involving LAPD patrol car leaves three women injured in South Los Angeles

More from CBS News

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

Man faces felony charge for throwing books onto Los Angeles freeway during immigration policy protest

Man faces felony charge for throwing books onto Los Angeles freeway during immigration policy protest

Los Angeles braces for potential flooding from rainstorm mid-week

Los Angeles braces for potential flooding from rainstorm mid-week

Pursuit crash involving LAPD patrol car leaves three women injured in South Los Angeles

Pursuit crash involving LAPD patrol car leaves three women injured in South Los Angeles

More from CBS News

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a speeding motorcyclist in downtown Los Angeles.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On