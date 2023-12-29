Police in high speed pursuit of driver in Orange County

Police are in high speed pursuit of a driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck in the Buena Park area.

Buena Park Police Department officers began the pursuit after they allegedly witnessed the driver speeding.

While evading officers, the driver could be seen traveling at speeds up to 80 miles per hour on surface streets while running through stop signs, swerving around other cars and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers from Anaheim Police Department are also assisting with the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.