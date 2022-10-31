Police fatally shoot armed man in Huntington Park

Police fatally shot an armed man in Huntington Park on Sunday.

The shooting is said to have occurred at around 5:25 p.m., when Huntington Park Police Department officers were called to the the 6300 block of Malabar Street due to reports of a man armed with a gun.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, who was armed with two knives, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who was overtaking the investigation.

At some point, officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him at least once.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to LASD, four officers were involved in the shooting, one of which used less than lethal weapons.

One officer is also said to have suffered a minor injury to his hand, which was treated at the scene.

There was no further information available.