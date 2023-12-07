Suspect carjacks victim at Fontana gas station, leads police on cross-county pursuit

Police from the Inland Empire are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a carjacking.

The carjacking happened at about 7:15 p.m. when the driver held the victim at gunpoint, according to the Fontana Police Department. Officers spotted the car shortly after and started the pursuit. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

While the chase started in Fontana, the suspect drove slowly onto the I-10 Freeway and continued into the San Gabriel Valley.

With hazard lights flashing, the driver successfully avoided a spike strip that police had thrown across the freeway's westbound lanes. Eventually, the suspect traversed eastern L.A. County and downtown before driving through the San Fernando Valley.

