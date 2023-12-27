Stolen car driver crashes into parking lot divider during pursuit

The driver behind the wheel of a stolen car crashed into a parking lot divider during a police pursuit near Van Nuys Wednesday night.

Officers struggled to keep up with the suspect as he blew by traffic on the I-405 Freeway at speeds as high as 120 mph.

He exited the highway on Victory Boulevard and weaved past traffic before reaching an Orange Line Busway parking lot near Densmore Avenue in Encino.

Within seconds, the suspect crashed into a divider and ditched his car. The driver tried to run away from officers, but they eventually caught up to him on Sepulveda Boulevard.

Officers arrested him shortly after.