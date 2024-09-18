Watch CBS News
Police detain a possible stolen vehicle driver

Los Angeles Police Department officers pursued a possible stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning before taking the driver into custody.

The driver of a gray Hyundai sedan led the approximate 30-minute chase that began in the downtown Los Angeles McArthur Park area around 5:06 a.m.

During the pursuit at the La Cienega and Centinela intersection, another uninvolved vehicle nearly crashed into a police vehicle and the driver continued on. It's not yet known if the driver struck the police car, and if it was a hit-and-run incident.

Police continued following the vehicle on surface streets in Crenshaw. The pursuit ended around 5:35 a.m. as the driver stopped the car in a residential area and fled on foot. Police caught up with the man and took him into custody. 

pursuit-end.jpg
The driver of a possible stolen Honda sedan led police on a chase through downtown Los Angeles and into the Crenshaw area before attempting to flee on foot. KCAL News
