Officers detain stolen vehicle driver in Culver City

Los Angeles Police Department officers took the driver of a stolen Dodge Ram truck into custody after a reckless pursuit that began in the Los Angeles Exposition Park area ended with the man voluntarily surrendering on a residential Culver City street.

The driver of the stolen black truck crashed into two police vehicles and continued to race along the westbound 10 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets in Culver City.

At the cul-de-sac of Cattaraugus Avenue and Jacob Street, the driver evaded police by driving up on the sidewalk, hitting a parked car and running over part of a lawn to get away.

The driver continued driving through the Culver City area, speeding along Washington Boulevard, and driving the wrong way at times.

At Lucerne Avenue and Higuera Street, the driver came to a stop, jumped out of the truck, and immediately surrendered to police.

A stolen vehicle suspect surrenders to police after a reckless pursuit. KCAL News