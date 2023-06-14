Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chasing a possible reckless driver in Long Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a possible reckless driver.

The pursuit began on the I-210 Freeway before merging onto the I-605 South. 

Police believe the car is tied to more crimes, including theft, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. 

After weaving through traffic near Downey and Norwalk, the suspect entered the CA-91 West and then onto the I-710 South near Long Beach.

He continued to evade officers before exiting onto Long Beach surface streets. He routinely sped past stop signs and briefly drove on the wrong side of the road. 

After driving on Long Beach streets for a short while, the suspect jumped out of the car and tried to run away but eventually surrendered to police in the middle of the road.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.