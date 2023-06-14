Police chasing a possible reckless driver in Long Beach

California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a possible reckless driver.

The pursuit began on the I-210 Freeway before merging onto the I-605 South.

Police believe the car is tied to more crimes, including theft, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

After weaving through traffic near Downey and Norwalk, the suspect entered the CA-91 West and then onto the I-710 South near Long Beach.

He continued to evade officers before exiting onto Long Beach surface streets. He routinely sped past stop signs and briefly drove on the wrong side of the road.

After driving on Long Beach streets for a short while, the suspect jumped out of the car and tried to run away but eventually surrendered to police in the middle of the road.