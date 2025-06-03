Watch CBS News
Local News

Police car rolls over during pursuit of stolen vehicle in LA County

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A California Highway Patrol cruiser rolled over while pursuing a stolen vehicle on the 91 Freeway Tuesday night. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began the chase at roughly 7:30 p.m. near Compton before the Dodge Challenger driver entered the highway. Deputies said the car was initially stolen from the Westlake District area. 

Once the westbound 91 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Shortly after, the officer's cruiser flipped and came to rest on its roof. 

It's unclear what caused the crash. Police have requested an ambulance for the officer. 

The suspect fled after the crash. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.