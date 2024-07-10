Police asking for help finding 65-year-old who went missing in South Gate

Detectives in South Gate asked the public for help locating a 65-year-old who disappeared nearly 10 days ago.

The South Gate Police Department said that the family members last saw Benito De La Cruz at his home on July 1. His family and friends have not been able to contact him since they last saw him.

Detectives said De La Cruz suffers from undiagnosed dementia and Alzheimer's disease. His family said they were very concerned for his safety because of his mental condition, the extreme heat and since he is unable to take care of himself.

Benito De La Cruz was last scene at his home on July 1. South Gate PD

De La Cruz has white hair, brown eyes and is missing his front left tooth. He is about 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the department at (323) 563-5400.