Police arrest suspect in Montclair 7-Eleven robbery, pistol-whipping

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man has been arrested in connection to a violent robbery caught on surveillance camera that resulted in the clerk being pistol-whipped by a masked suspect in Montclair. 

Investigators were looking into whether it was the same person that robbed a Culver City convenience store last week. 

"I'm hoping they catch all the guys," said the clerk who was robbed while working at 7-Eleven. 

In a sarcastic Facebook post, the Montclair Police Department wrote: "Giovannie Ramirez (25, Fontana), who is on active parole, (shocking, we know!) was identified." 

Police said Ramirez is responsible for at least three other robberies in the Fontana area. 

He is currently being held without bail for violating felony parole. 

The victim who was pistol-whipped is now at home recovering with his family. 

First published on April 5, 2022 / 10:43 PM

