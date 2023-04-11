Police arrest hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Westmont

Police arrested a suspect who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled from the scene in Westmont over the weekend.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening near Vermont Avenue and 98th Street.

The pedestrian, only identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later, authorities located the vehicle believed to be involved in the deadly crash at 11th Street and Budlong Avenue. The driver was taken into custody.

Police have not yet identified the victim or the suspect due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.