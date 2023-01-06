Playoff Fan Central at LA Convention Center held to celebrate college football playoffs

In celebration of the College Football Playoff National Championship, fun events for fans are being held throughout the weekend in Los Angeles.

At the Los Angeles Convention Center, visitors will be able to participate in Playoff Fan Central from Friday until Sunday.

The event will be filled with interactive games, special guest appearances, and exhibits celebrating college football. There will also be appearances by team bands, cheerleaders, mascots, and more.

"The Heisman Trophy is here, the National Championship Trophy is here," said Elon Werner of Playoff Fan Central. "Everything you want to have as part of the game is here."

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled to be played on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.