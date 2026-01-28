Pico Rivera officials seek to transform slaughterhouse property up for sale in city

The City of Pico Rivera is seeking to acquire or transform a property that was once a cattle slaughterhouse into a space that "reflects community values and long-term public benefit."

Manning Beef, a 3.74-acre slaughterhouse and meat processing facility, closed in late 2025 after it filed for bankruptcy the year before. The city said this week that it intends to participate in the court-supervised sale of the property to ensure slaughter operations will not continue at the site.

Operating for over a century, Manning Beef was said to be one of the last remaining large-scale cattle slaughter operations in the region.

In 2021, the plant made headlines as about 40 cows escaped and ran through the city's streets for more than an hour.

Escaped cows from a meatpacking plant run wild through the streets of Pico Rivera, Calif., on June 23, 2021. Jascoco

The cows stampeded into a neighborhood, knocking over mailboxes, trampling fences, and bumping into cars as they were being chased. One cow was shot and killed by deputies after it charged at a family of four. Authorities said a gate had been accidentally left open at the plant.

In a Jan. 27 news release, the city said it will "explore acquiring the property directly and, if the site is purchased by another party, will work closely with the new owners to promote a future use that reflects community values and long-term public benefit."

A vigil was held for the cows that escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse earlier in the week, before being rounded up in a nearby neighborhood and being sent right back. (June 27, 2021) CBS LA

Officials say it's an opportunity to shape the future of the site. "Whether through direct acquisition or collaboration with a new owner, our goal is to ensure this property never again operates as a slaughterhouse and instead becomes an asset that benefits the community, improves quality of life, and reflects our long-term planning and environmental goals," Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona said in a news release.

He said the city is looking into funding options, potential partnerships, and reuse opportunities.

One of the cattle that escaped from the plant in 2021 was found miles away and was able relocate to a farm sanctuary in Acton.