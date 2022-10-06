Pico Canyon Park reopened after mountain lion attack

Pico Canyon Park has reopened after a mountain lion attacked a 7-year-old boy after a week-long investigation.

The park was closed as authorities tried to find the "aggressive mountain lion."

The attack happened last week on Sept. 26 when the young boy was walking up a flight of stairs at Pico Canyon Park, according to Patrick Foy, a public information officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to officials, the boy was bitten by the mountain lion but was released after the boy's father ran over to help.

The boy was not seriously hurt during the incident but was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The little guy got a little bit ahead of the dad, and next thing you know the dad heard a cry out from the son, and the dad responded, and saw a mountain lion in the process of attacking his son," Foy said on Sept. 28.

Foy added that mountain lion attacks are rare with only two reported incidents, both in Northern California, happening so far in 2022.

It is not known if the mountain lion was captured. Last week, authorities said if they did capture the feline they would most likely euthanize it.