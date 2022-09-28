7-year-old reportedly attacked by mountain lion in Stevenson Ranch

An investigation has been launched in Stevenson Ranch after a seven-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Pico Canyon Park is closed until further notice after "an aggressive mountain lion" was seen in the area.

CBSLA

The investigation, being led by Fish and Wildlife authorities, was launched Monday after the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. They are working to determine if the event was in fact a confirmed attack.

According to Patrick Foy, the Primary Information Officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Monday, when the child and his father were walking up some stairs at Pico Canyon Park. After hearing his son scream, the father saw what authorities believe to be an adult male mountain lion by his son.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the mountain lion let him go and ran away. Authorities are still unsure if the child was bitten or scratched. They are taking forensic samples in an effort to determine if the wound came did in fact come from a mountain lion.

Once the DNA has been tested, authorities will be able to identify the mountain lion.

Fish and Wildlife officials are set to remain in the area in hopes of capturing the animal using a trap.