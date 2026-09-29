Detectives share photos hopeful girl found dead in Los Angeles channel can be identified

Authorities have shared new rendered photos, hoping that they can help someone identify the girl whose body was found floating in the Dominguez Channel in Carson in early September.

The photos, which were shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, depict an artist's rendering of what the girl may have looked like, along with the clothing she was wearing when she was found on September 1, 2026.

An artist's rendering of the girl whose body was found floating in the Dominguez Channel in Carson in early September. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

According to LA County authorities, the girl is estimated to be between 8 and 11 years old, with coarse, thick, slightly wavy dark-colored hair between 1" and 2" long. She was found wearing a red size 10 Christmas sweater by Shein, a size 8 "Jurassic World" pajama top and size 7y black pinstriped pants.

The Medical Examiner described her as being between 4-foot-4 and 4-foot-8, and weighing between 65 and 80 pounds.

"It is unknown how long she was deceased before discovery," the NCMEC website said. "The images represent the pants, shirt, and sweater she was wearing, and a facial reconstruction that depicts what the child may have looked like in life."

At the time that the girl's body was found, after it was spotted by a golfer at the nearby Victoria Golf Course on S. Avalon Boulevard, LA County deputies said it was "in a state of severe decomposition."

The girl's body was one of two found in the channel on back-to-back days. On September 2, 2026, deputies were again called to the water, this time to the 2100 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard, more than seven miles from the spot where the girl was found.

Upon arrival, they found a man between 50 and 60 years old and had likely been dead for under 24 hours when he was found and there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. He still has not yet been identified.

In a news conference, LASD officials said that there was no connection established between the two discoveries.