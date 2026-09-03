"No connection has been established" between bodies found near Dominguez Channel in Carson, officials say

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Thursday morning that "no connection has been established" between the two bodies that were found near the Dominguez Channel in Carson.

Officials provided the update during a news conference, saying they are being investigated as separate death incidents.

The sheriff's department said on Tuesday afternoon deputies responded to the 20000 block of S. Avalon Boulevard after receiving reports from someone at Victoria Golf Course that they believed there was a body floating in the channel.

Authorities recovered a body, which was later identified as a young girl by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. She is believed to have been between 6 and 12 years old. Authorities added that her body was floating downstream and was found "in a severe state of decomposition." She has not been publicly identified yet.

On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive person near the channel, in the 2100 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard.

A man's body was found in the channel approximately seven miles southeast of where the girl was found. The man's body was identified as a man between 50 and 60 years old. The sheriff's department said it appeared "he had been dead for less than 24 hours."

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, officials said.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death for either person.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or report anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.