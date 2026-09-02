One of two bodies found near Dominguez Channel in Carson identified as young girl

One of the two bodies found near the Dominguez Channel in Carson this week was identified as a young girl by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Wednesday.

The girl, who the Medical Examiner said was between 6 and 13, was found on Tuesday at around noon near the bike path running adjacent to the channel near Victoria Golf Course on S. Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that her body was found unresponsive after someone at the golf course saw a body floating downstream in the canal. She hasn't yet been publicly identified by the Medical Examiner, which said she was between 4-foot-4 and 4-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes. They believe she weighed between 65 and 80 pounds.

"The body was found to be in a state of severe decomposition," deputies said in a Wednesday news release.

On Wednesday morning at around 8:30 a.m., deputies were again called for reports of an unresponsive person near the channel, this time in the 2100 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard.

The man's body was found in the channel approximately seven miles southeast of where the girl was found.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death for either person. They did not say if the deaths are connected.

Carson city officials and LASD investigators were expected to provide further details on the investigations during a Thursday news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. in front of the Carson Sheriff's Station.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or report anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

