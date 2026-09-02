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Body retrieved from Dominguez Channel in Carson

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Dominguez Channel in Carson on Wednesday morning. 

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were called in to assist with a body retrieval at about 8:29 a.m. in the area of 2100 East Sepulveda Boulevard. 

Aerial images at 9:38 a.m. showed a white canopy over an apparent body.

It's not yet clear how or when the person died. They remain unidentified publicly.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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