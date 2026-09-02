Body retrieved from Dominguez Channel in Carson

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Dominguez Channel in Carson on Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were called in to assist with a body retrieval at about 8:29 a.m. in the area of 2100 East Sepulveda Boulevard.

Aerial images at 9:38 a.m. showed a white canopy over an apparent body.

It's not yet clear how or when the person died. They remain unidentified publicly.

No additional details were immediatley made available.