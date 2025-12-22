"Phil Roman Square" in Toluca Lake dedicated to influential animator and director

A Toluca Lake intersection has been renamed "Phil Roman Square," honoring a legend in the animation and entertainment industry.

The Riverside Drive and Ponca Avenue event, hosted by Los Angeles City Councilman Adrin Nazarian, celebrated Phil Roman's 95th birthday and the joy his career achievements bring to so many.

The six-time Emmy Award-winner has had a hand in countless animated greats over the decades, from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" to several of the Peanuts specials, including 'You're a Good Sport, Charlie Brown," and directing all 12 of the Garfield specials.

Phil Roman, far left CBS LA

"We're here to recognize this wonderful man's talent, contributions and creativity, as well as hard work, for everyone to see, everyone to recognize, everyone to acknowledge …" Nazarian said.

The intersection is the site of Roman's historic animation studio, and the designation is meant to recognize his lasting cultural, economic, and artistic impact on the city.

"Los Angeles holds a very special place in my heart, and I am grateful that I'll have a little place in its history now," Roman remarked through a family member at the ceremony.

Roman was born in Fresno in 1930 to Mexican migrant farmworkers. He worked with Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., Chuck Jones, Jay Ward, and Bill Melendez as an animator, director, or producer of animated classics, including Sleeping Beauty, The Peanuts specials, The Lord of the Rings, and Garfield.

In 1984, Roman founded Film Roman, Inc., which became one of the most influential animation studios in television history, both producing and directing celebrated series including: The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Garfield and Friends, Bobby's World, The Critic, and numerous Emmy-winning animated specials.