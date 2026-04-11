Person survives stabbing on Los Angeles Metro bus; suspect at-large
A victim is expected to survive after a stabbing aboard a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning, the transit system said.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at about 7 a.m. in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
The Metro said the person, who remains unidentified publicly, was assaulted aboard Metro Bus line 76. They suffered non-critical injuries and remain hospitalized.
The LAPD later confirmed that the incident was a stabbing. The suspect remains at large as of Saturday afternoon.
No additional details were immediately made available.