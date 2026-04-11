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Person survives stabbing on Los Angeles Metro bus; suspect at-large

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A victim is expected to survive after a stabbing aboard a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning, the transit system said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at about 7 a.m. in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

The Metro said the person, who remains unidentified publicly, was assaulted aboard Metro Bus line 76. They suffered non-critical injuries and remain hospitalized.

The LAPD later confirmed that the incident was a stabbing. The suspect remains at large as of Saturday afternoon.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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