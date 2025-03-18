Watch CBS News
Person stabbed on Metro train near Universal Studios station

By
Matthew Rodriguez
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the man who allegedly stabbed someone at the Metro train station near Universal Studios Tuesday night. 

The stabbing happened a little after 8 p.m. on a B Line train before it arrived at the Universal/Studio City Metro platform, according to LA Metro. 

LAPD's Transit Services Division said the victim was in a stable condition. 

"Metro extends its wishes for a quick recovery to the victim and thanks the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments for their prompt response," the transportation agency said in a statement. 

The suspect ran away before officers arrived. Police believe the man was wearing a black jacket and black Adidas joggers.

