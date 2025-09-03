Watch CBS News
Person randomly stabbed multiple times at Hollywood coffee shop

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a person after he walked into a Hollywood coffee shop and started stabbing a person on Wednesday morning. 

Investigators said the random attack happened around 10 a.m. at the Bohemia Cafe on Sunset Boulevard. LAPD said the suspect entered the coffee shop, grabbed a knife and started chasing the victim before stabbing the person multiple times. 

Officers arrested the man shortly after with the help of some witnesses. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in a stable condition. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect has been booked on attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bail. Deputies added that he has no criminal record in the county. 

