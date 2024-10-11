Person injured, taken to hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Castaic

One hospitalized after LASD deputies open fire in Castaic

One hospitalized after LASD deputies open fire in Castaic

One hospitalized after LASD deputies open fire in Castaic

A person was injured and taken to a hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in Castaic on Friday, authorities said.

The incident was reported at noon near Sloan Canyon and Parker Road in the community just north of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The person was transported by ambulance in unknown condition.

No deputies were injured, sheriff's officials said.

As of 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Department would not specify whether the person was shot or not. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear and it's also not known whether the person was armed.

The Sheriff's Department had not released any other details by that time.