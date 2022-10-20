Watch CBS News
Elderly woman dies in Brentwood house fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A woman reported to be in her 90's died Thursday at the scene of a house fire in Brentwood.

Firefighters sent to the 400 block of South Cliffwood Avenue at 5:54 a.m. found the person dead on the first floor of the two-story building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished in about a half hour, the LAFD reported. 

A neighbor called the fire department to report the blaze, according to the LAFD, which said that the woman, described as "elderly," was found dead in her home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

